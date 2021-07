Move over, Tim Tebow. Another NFL standout is making an attempt to get back in the league at a new position. Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Jacobs, who had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 64 total touchdowns in 109 games over nine seasons is trying to get back into football. Not as a running back, though. Nope. Instead, Jacobs is trying to get it in as a defensive end. Oh, and did I mention he’s trying his hand at a new position eight years after his last years as a pro and in what would be his age 39 season!? Because I feel as if that’s an important part of this.