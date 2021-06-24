Cancel
Nassau County, NY

12-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
A 12-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

A 12-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24 in East Rockaway.

A 54-year-old woman driving a 2006 Ford Econoline Van was making a right turn in the parking lot of 443 Ocean Ave. when the vehicle struck the boy, Nassau County Police said.

The bicyclist suffered internal bleeding and multiple abrasions to his hands and face, according to police.

He was transported in a Nassau County Police Department Helicopter to a local hospital for treatment where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

