Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

14 whooping cranes hatched in Louisiana this year; 4 survive

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's oldest whooping cranes hatched her first chicks this year, and 24 mating pairs nearly doubled the state's previous record for the critically endangered birds. But state biologists say that while 14 hatchlings made it out of eggs, only four survived. They include both chicks from eggs laid by the female dubbed L7-11. She was among 10 birds released as youngsters in 2011 to start a new flock in Louisiana. There are only about 800 whooping cranes in the world. All are descended from about 15 that survived hunters and habitat loss in a flock that migrates between Texas and Alberta, Canada.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Cranes#Alberta#Canada#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy