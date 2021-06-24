Cancel
TV Series

Nathan Pyle’s ‘Strange Planet’ webcomic coming to Apple TV+ animated series

By Asma Hussain
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ is working on a new animated series that is based on the Strange Planet webcomics by Nathan Pyle. The show is co-created and executive produced by Pyle and Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon. Strange Planet will be the second animated Apple TV+ Original joining Loren Bouchard’s Central Park.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Loren Bouchard
