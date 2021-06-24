This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor

While covering Syracuse University basketball games in the Carrier Dome during the Orange men’s national basketball championship run in 2003, I was amazed at the number of people wearing the jerseys of the team’s two biggest stars — Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara. And that got me to wondering why Melo and G-Mac weren’t receiving a small cut from the millions of dollars they were generating for their alma mater. Why was it illegal in the eyes of the haughty National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for them to earn money from jersey or T-shirt sales? Or from autograph show appearances or radio commercials or basketball clinics when it was OK for coach Jim Boeheim and his assistants to make money off their fame?