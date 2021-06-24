Recap: Nike Q4 Earnings

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.75 billion and the lowest is $15.60 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.