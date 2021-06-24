Cancel
Financial Reports

Recap: Nike Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 282.35% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.51. Revenue of $12,344,000,000 rose by 95.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,010,000,000. Outlook.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

