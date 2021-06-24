Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in a US town

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows has heated up with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community. This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over Wednesday along Interstate 64 in Huntington, West Virginia. An emergency dispatcher says a stretch of interstate as well as a bridge leading into Ohio had to be shut down. It's the third time that week that cows have gotten out and prompted responses in U.S. cities On Wednesday, 40 cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb. On Monday three loose cows roamed the streets of Bluefield, West Virginia, and ended up on train tracks where they were eventually caught.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Bluefield, WV
Lifestyle
Bluefield, WV
Pets & Animals
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Pets & Animals
Huntington, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Cows#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy