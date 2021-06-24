Cancel
Overdose Death Leads To 10 Year Prison Sentence For York County Drug Dealer

By Jillian Pikora
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USW69_0aeRNti600
Left to right, top row: Brandon "B Or" Orr, Javiel Snellings; bottom row: Lamar Johnson, Luis "Cito" Minier. Photo Credit: Springettesbury Police/York County DA

A 26-year-old in York has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of murder for an overdose in 2017.

Luis "Cito" Minier, of York, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced after being found guilty of conspiring to distribute over a kilogram of heroin-- equivalent to approximately 40,000 individual doses-- and five kilograms of cocaine.

The charges stem from a Dec. 2017 investigation into a death by heroin overdose.

Fentanyl sold by a co-defendant Lamar Johnson was a contributing factor, according to an autopsy.

An investigation determined that Minier was bringing kilogram quantities of heroin and cocaine into York on a weekly basis from September 2017 until December 2017.

Police arrested and seized over 700 grams of heroin and a kilogram of cocaine during police searches in Dec. 2017.

Codefendants indicted in this case include:

  • Brandon “B Or" Orr, 27, of York, entered a guilty plea to drug trafficking charges in June 2021, and is awaiting sentencing
  • Lamar Johnson, 32, of York, entered a guilty plea to drug trafficking charges in June 2021, and is awaiting sentencing.
  • Javiel Snellings, 26, of York, entered a guilty plea to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced March 31, 2021 to two years of probation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

