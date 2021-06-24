Cancel
Tyler, TX

Free rides to stores for UT Tyler, TJC students and staff

ktbb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — A new express shuttle route for the City of Tyler Transit Department will offer free rides to local grocery stores for University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College students, faculty, and staff. City officials say Campus Express begins July 7 and will run twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The shuttle route begins at 10 a.m., departing Victory Village, and will run until 3 p.m. — making its final dropoff at the UT Tyler Police Department. A valid student and employee ID must be shown at the time of departure.

ktbb.com

