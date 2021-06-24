Seafood, songs and the strange: Things to do in New Orleans June 24-27

A taste for seafood, or a taste for the unusual? Either way, get out and enjoy the weekend. Festivities return to the town of Jean Lafitte Friday to Sunday for the annual Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival. Food, carnival rides, arts and an impressive list of live music highlight the fun at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds, 4953 City Park St. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday ($10), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday ($15) and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday ($15). Tickets and more here.