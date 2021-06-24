Cancel
SD State Senator Calls on Sports Federation to Revoke Coronado Championship

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 18 days ago
The Coronado High School boys basketball team after winning the San Diego championship earlier this month. Photo courtesy of the high school

A San Diego lawmaker has called on the California Interscholastic Federation to revoke Coronado High’s regional basketball championship in response to community members throwing tortillas at the largely Latino opposing team as outrage continued Thursday over the incident.

“This intentional act was designed to be racist and should not now, nor ever, be tolerated,” State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-Chula Vista, said Thursday in a letter to the sports federation’s executive director and the leaders of its San Diego chapter. “Failure to impose swift and appropriate justice will become a tacit endorsement of the act itself by the CIF and violate CIF’s own principles of ethical character-building for student athletes.”

On Saturday, after Orange Glen High’s predominantly Latino team lost to largely white Coronado High in overtime, some members of the crowd threw tortillas at Orange Glen athletes.

The incident has drawn censure from across California and additional responses are expected at a special Thursday evening meeting of the Escondido Union High School District’s board. The board called the meeting in order to take up a resolution denouncing racism and racial discrimination, and affirming its support for equity, safety and the well-being of all students.

The special meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. at the school district offices, 302 North Midway Drive, Escondido.

–City News Service

