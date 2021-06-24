Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Ludacris to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

By CHEVEL JOHNSON - Associated Press
 18 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and Trombone Shorty are among the acts slated to take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The event is returning this fall after a one-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 festival is scheduled to run over two weekends in October. Festival producer Quint Davis said he believes fans are eager to return. Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable, including blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Afro-Caribbean, rock, rap, country and, of course, jazz.

