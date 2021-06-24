A reeking pile of animal remains snarls traffic in Irish Channel; what was it?

All manner of mayhem can snarl New Orleans’ streets. Potholes, unfinished construction, floods – each can clog an artery in the blink of an eye. But the heap of reeking whatever that closed an Irish Channel roadway Thursday was something new altogether. Based on the smell, the obstruction was the remains of some large animal, rotting in the sun on Religious Street a couple of blocks from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.