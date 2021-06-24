Aion Classic's Monetization After Just One Day Already Brings Pay To Win Concerns
Paying for currency, overpriced battle pass and more. Aion Classic has been out for one day, and despite that it seems as though NCSoft will have its hands full trying to assure current players that its monetization model doesn't inspire pay-to-win comparisons. This is due to the way its currently being handled, especially as players can spend money for in-game items to then sell for in-game currency.www.mmorpg.com
