Aion Classic's Monetization After Just One Day Already Brings Pay To Win Concerns

mmorpg.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaying for currency, overpriced battle pass and more. Aion Classic has been out for one day, and despite that it seems as though NCSoft will have its hands full trying to assure current players that its monetization model doesn't inspire pay-to-win comparisons. This is due to the way its currently being handled, especially as players can spend money for in-game items to then sell for in-game currency.

#Monetization#Currency#Credit Card#Mmo Fallout#Eve Online#Ncsoft#Ign#Mmorpg
