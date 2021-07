New MacBook Pro models with Apple's custom-designed silicon and Mini LED displays are coming this fall, according to a new report from Taiwanese news publication DigiTimes. Last summer, Apple announced that it would transition the entirety of the Mac product lineup from Intel's CPUs to Apple's own, custom-designed silicon within a two-year timeframe. The first Macs to make the move were the MacBook Air and the low-end configurations of the Mac mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Earlier this year, Apple introduced a 24-inch iMac as well. All of these Macs had the M1, the first Apple Silicon SoC for Macs. (The M1 was also used in the most recent refresh of the iPad Pro.)