Roundup: BRAC award / Eviction moratorium / L’Auberge Casino

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 18 days ago

Last week to apply: Applications for BRAC’s Diversity Star Award close Wednesday, June 30. The award spotlights regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion as a business imperative. The application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Awards will be presented at BRAC’s Diversity in Business event presented by Taylor Porter on Aug. 11. Apply here.

