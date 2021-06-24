Porter Robinson Shares the Making of ‘Nurture Live’ Tour in New Mini-Doc [WATCH]
Porter Robinson shares a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Nurture Live show, which is shaping up to be something truly special. The mini-documentary, running just over 5 minutes, features striking visual cuts straight from the set — as well as clips from the artist’s widely cherished and acclaimed second album, Nurture. It’s all tied together with Porter’s own narrative, with emphasis on his creative direction for the show.www.youredm.com
