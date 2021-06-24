Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Porter Robinson Shares the Making of ‘Nurture Live’ Tour in New Mini-Doc [WATCH]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorter Robinson shares a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Nurture Live show, which is shaping up to be something truly special. The mini-documentary, running just over 5 minutes, features striking visual cuts straight from the set — as well as clips from the artist’s widely cherished and acclaimed second album, Nurture. It’s all tied together with Porter’s own narrative, with emphasis on his creative direction for the show.

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Mini#Live Versions#Live Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

IThinkThatsRio shares visuals for "Afro" [Video]

The emerging UK indie artist who goes by the moniker IThinkThatsRio makes his entry on EARMILK with his debut single, "Afro" and its accompanying visuals. Armed with a soft vocal tone and sublime melodic runs, the artist delivers a somewhat eclectic and offbeat performance that fuses catchy harmonies and unapologetic lyrics in an effortless manner. He is more than comfortable over the moody and sparse bouncy backdrop laid before him which allows him to truly display his uniqueness and style. His message here is having the freedom to do what you want without being judged or ridiculed, and using his hair as a metaphor, IThinkThatsRio lets his afro blow in the wind.
Musicearmilk.com

Curtis Roach shares bouncy new single "STIMMY" [Video]

Detroit artist Curtis Roach has shared a bouncy new track called "STIMMY". The multi-talented Roach has recently cultivated a major following on TikTok through his viral release "Bored in the House", which attracted a collaboration with Tyga last year. Now, he has come through with a vivid new release that provides positive energy through colorful synths and playful rhymes.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

PREMIERE: Greg Loiacono Shares Soothing New Tune “Last Day Of June” [Video]

True to the spirit of today’s date, Greg Loiacono, co-founder of The Mother Hips returns with his latest single, “Last Day Of June“, premiering via Live For Live Music. The soothing, guitar-based instrumental is the last in a series of four solo singles recently issued by Loiacono and The Mother Hips’ longtime record label, Blue Rose.
Los Angeles, CAYour EDM

Kayzo Releases Short Documentary “NEW BREED” Detailing His Career Thus Far [WATCH]

I remember meeting Kayzo in person for the first time, sitting down for an interview in the valley in Los Angeles at this little pizza place with his manager, Jon Rieker, back in 2015. We talked about his time in D1 hockey, his time at Icon Collective, his hopes and goals as an artist. It’s a little crazy to think about how much has changed since then and the absolutely insane strides that Kayzo has made in his career … thankfully, I don’t have to expend too much thought power on it myself because the his short documentary, NEW BREED, is out now.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Loud Luxury ‘begin new era’ with WAV3POP on ‘Wasted’ [Watch]

Loud Luxury‘s debut collaboration with WAV3POP comes as the first song of a “new era” of Loud Luxury music, wherein “every single song” that the duo disperses “is sonically designed to make [streamers] feel GOOD.” The ultimate fusion of electronic and pop, “Wasted” does just that. An extension of the...
Musicearmilk.com

Igwe Aka shares vivid new visual for "iCarly" [Video]

Igwe Aka has shared a new visual for his upbeat, dream-like single, "iCarly." The Nigerian-born, Northern California-based musician has been gaining a buzz for his refreshing, eclectic style, and this newest release certainly lives up to his budding reputation as a boundary-pushing new artist. Sonically, "iCarly" is centred around evocative...
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

Dreamstate SoCal Drops A Lineup That Has Trance Fans Jaws Dropping

Trance lovers, the time has come! Dreamstate SoCal has announced its full lineup and it is like something out of a dream. Insomniac is known for their star-studded lineups and they truly outdid themselves with this one. Whether you like it hard or uplifting; psy or progressive — Dreamstate has...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary About Live Return

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are celebrating the return of live music with a new mini-documentary spotlighting their June 20 concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. After 466 days without live music, the band reopened the famed venue with a sold-out crowd, marking the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic.
Musicvanyaland.com

Icona Pop and VIZE collaborate with a bang on ‘Off Of My Mind’

Don’t look now, but next spring we’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Icona Pop’s breakout hit “I Love It.” Since that epic arrival, the Swedish pop duo have released a seemingly-endless line of electro bangers, and their latest arrived Friday (July 9) in “Off Of My Mind,” a new collaboration with German DJ/producer duo VIZE. It’s a vertical tune full of that recognizable Icona Pop energy, and suffice to say, we love it.
Musicedmidentity.com

N3WPORT Plucks at Our Heartstrings with an Alluring Mix

N3WPORT shows off his unique style and spins up a melodic bass mix that takes listeners on a journey through a deep range of emotions!. If you have been searching for high-energy tunes that equally pull at your heartstrings look no further than N3WPORT. The Washington D.C.-based producer is a rising star in the melodic and future bass realm and has been honing his craft since releasing remixes of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out”. Last year, N3WPORT dove into the studio and released an astounding 16 tracks including official remixes for Judah & The Lion, WE ARE FURY, William Black, and Outwild, as well.
MusicYour EDM

Kaskade Drops Another ‘REDUX 005’ Bop Prime for Summer, “Hot Wheels” Out Now [LISTEN]

Kaskade has unleashed “Hot Wheels,” the latest single in his REDUX 005 series. The lovable new production has a smooth, low key house groove and addictive vocals — the type of song you want to bump with the windows rolled down all summer long. Undoubtedly the most catchy in the new REDUX 005 series thus far, Kaskade takes the wheel and drives straight to the dance floor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy