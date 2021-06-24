Porter Robinson Shares the Making of ‘Nurture Live’ Tour in New Mini-Doc [WATCH]

The emerging UK indie artist who goes by the moniker IThinkThatsRio makes his entry on EARMILK with his debut single, "Afro" and its accompanying visuals. Armed with a soft vocal tone and sublime melodic runs, the artist delivers a somewhat eclectic and offbeat performance that fuses catchy harmonies and unapologetic lyrics in an effortless manner. He is more than comfortable over the moody and sparse bouncy backdrop laid before him which allows him to truly display his uniqueness and style. His message here is having the freedom to do what you want without being judged or ridiculed, and using his hair as a metaphor, IThinkThatsRio lets his afro blow in the wind.