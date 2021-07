The Mid-Prairie School Board approved minor changes to the East and West Elementary and middle school student handbooks during their meeting Monday. The elementary school handbooks address that base school lunches will continue to be covered by the federal government and students will still have to pay for extra milk cartons. If students become ill during the school year, they will not be able to return to school until 24 hours after the aid of medication has stopped. The middle school will continue its policy adopted last school year regarding students wearing baseball caps during school. Fifth grade students will not be allowed to wear caps while the rest of students will be given permission to do so.