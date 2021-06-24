Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New York to add 'X' gender mark on government IDs

By MARINA VILLENEUVE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 18 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as “female,” “male” or “X” on a driver’s license and birth certificate under a law that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he signed Thursday. Nonbinary New Yorkers sued in March arguing the state was discriminating against them by failing to provide the “X” option to indicate nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other. The new law will take effect in 180 days. Bill supporters, including Democratic sponsors Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, said it’s too hard for transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and intersex New Yorkers to obtain accurate ID documents needed to access health care, employment, travel, housing and education.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Binary Gender#Ap#Nonbinary New Yorkers#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
HomelessPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Cuomo Gives a Warning to New York State Residents

Last Tuesday, June 15th, most state-mandated restrictions in New York State were lifted as life gets back to looking normal around the country. Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo made a few announcements at a press conference. One of them is New York's State of Emergency, which was implemented on March 7th, 2020, will expire this Thursday. It will not be renewed.
POTUSWashington Times

Cuomo signs first-in-nation law allowing gun industry to be sued

Following in the Biden administration’s footsteps, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes the crime spike in his state is a “guns problem,” not a “criminals problem,” and signed off on legislation that makes the Empire State the first in the nation to allow gun manufacturers, sellers, importers or marketers of guns to be held liable for causing harm to the public.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo's 'gun emergency': Illusion disguised as action

Much of politics is based on what behavioral economists call “action bias,” the compulsion “to act even if there’s no evidence that it will lead to a better outcome.” That bias was evident this week when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a gun-violence emergency, explaining that “we went from one epidemic to another epidemic.”
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Expect challenges to New York's new gun industry liability law

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In 2005, the Bush Administration signed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act into law, which essentially prevented firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes are committed with their products. "Only industry in the United States of America, only industry in the United...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NY COVID positivity rate creeps over 1%

NEW YORK - New York's COVID positivity rate has crept just above 1%, according to the latest numbers released by the state. Out of a total of 65,049 tests done on Saturday, 666, or 1.02% tested positive, up from 0.82% on Friday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate also increased from...
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

From the Right: Have you seen Gov. Cuomo in public?

Since various federal and state investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s private and official behavior have commenced, the public has seen very little of him. In late June, for example, when Sen. Chuck Schumer, accompanied by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, announced $11 billion in federal aid for the Gateway Tunnel project under the Hudson River, the governor was not present at the Moynihan train station press conference.
PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Governments, courts mark Independence Day on Monday

Because Independence Day fell on a Sunday this year, government offices, agencies and functions will mark the holiday on Monday July 5. Monday: Federal, county and city offices and courts closed. The state of Texas does not observe July 4 this year because it was on Sunday. Mail. Monday: No...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to add third gender option to American passports

Nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming Americans will be able to choose a gender option other than “male” or “female” when applying for a U.S. passport, the State Department announced Wednesday. The policy change is part of the department’s effort to take “further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S....
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Wisconsin adds gender neutral option to birth certificates

Wisconsin is moving to allow birth certificates to include gender-neutral language when identifying the parents of a child. Gov. Tony Evers (D) and the state's Department of Health Services made an announcement on Monday that the new option will become available beginning July 1, according to a local Fox News station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy