For many employees, the pandemic brought home the importance of health insurance. But employers are facing challenges with their plans, including rising costs. “It’s gotten to a point where the CFOs and directors of finance in any size organization have to pay attention to the total health spend, which can rank among companies’ most significant costs,” says Vince Giacalone, Area Vice President, Central Ohio, at Gallagher. “So they’re looking for strategies to control it now and in the coming years in order to get out of what is currently a reactionary position.”