Dust settles on quarry issue

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.