Dust settles on quarry issue

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prospect of a quarry in the Gardner town limits has brought contentious discussions at times, but now a solution is in place. The town of Gardner and Scott and Robin Franda have reached a settlement agreement that will allow Scott Franda to run a limestone quarry on Stevenson Pier Road. The town issued a nonmetallic mining permit to Franda. The ordinance was recently constructed as a result of this issue that dates back to last year.

Comments / 0

#Quarry
