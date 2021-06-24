Cancel
Florida State

In the Pipeline: Erickson Holds Grand Opening for $300M CCRC in Florida; Discovery Renovates Oklahoma Community

By Tim Regan
seniorhousingnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErickson Holds Grand Opening for $300M CCRC in Florida. Erickson Senior Living has opened Siena Lakes, a community it developed and manages in North Naples, Florida. Workers are building the continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in phases. The project’s first phase includes a clubhouse and two independent living buildings with 175 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.

seniorhousingnews.com
