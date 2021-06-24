Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Chicken & Salsa Bake

Ask people if they’ve ever enjoyed having breakfast foods for dinner, and you’ll get all kinds of reactions. Many people smile at the memory of covering stacks of fluffy pancakes with syrup and feeling somehow rewarded for finishing their homework early. At the other end of the spatula spectrum, I’ve seen people recoil because they ate breakfast for dinner a few too many times when they were children and didn’t care for it. Still others aren’t familiar with the concept and remain wary.