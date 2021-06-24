Cancel
Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Chicken & Salsa Bake

By Sarah Himes
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr255_0aeRMTqh00

Cook, he surprises us by breaking stereotypes, listening to his wife Shannon (well, still needs work on that one), and practicing better knife skills. He still has no clue what he is doing, but “Rome wasn’t built in a day”… or in this case – months.

Directions (If using full chicken breasts)

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness.
  3. Season the chicken with the garlic salt, chili powder, and cumin.
  4. Pour ½ cup of salsa in the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish and spread to coat the bottom.
  5. Place the chicken on top of the salsa. Pour the remaining salsa over the top of the chicken.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees.
  7. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the top of the chicken with the cheese. Return to the oven for 3-4 minutes to melt the cheese.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend.

 https://www.9and10news.com
