Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Father’s Day II

By Lynn Hernandez
tulsakids.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed Zeppelin gave their first album their namesake: “Led Zeppelin.” It was released in January of 1969. Immediately it was considered one of the greatest rock records and a blueprint for the next generation of hard rock artists. Right away considered “Rock Gods.” Only nine months later, they released their follow-up, and they went down the same path title-wise, “Led Zeppelin II.”

www.tulsakids.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big City#Wtue#Ohio State#The University Of Findlay#Hara Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Food & DrinksTraverse City Record-Eagle

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Remembering Mose on Father’s Day

Summer has officially begun. We are having cooler than normal mornings after 2 inches of rain over the weekend. We had a few thunderstorms go through with some trees down in the area. Nothing major compared to other areas nearby. We feel bad for Joe’s cousin Margaret and her husband...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Berks County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Heritage of Green Hills decorates picket fence for Father’s Day

Residents at the Heritage of Green Hills, a health lifeplan community in Cumru Township, Berks County, honored their own dads on Father’s Day with a simple and moving display: portraits posted with care on a small picket fence. “We decorated a tree with picture-frame ornaments for Mother’s Day, but we...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Dad

The Rock Honored the Dads “Who Are Walking in the Clouds” on Father’s Day

Dwayne Johnson gives 100% to everything he does, professionally and personally. The Rock is vocal about his love of fatherhood, proudly sharing glimpses into his life as a dedicated dad. In honor of Father’s Day, The Rock took to Instagram to celebrate his fellow hard working dads. On his second Father’s Day without his own dad, The Rock also toasted dads who are no longer with us.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Mailman Returns 8-Yr-Old’s Father’s Day Card Sent to Dad in Heaven

He shared a photo of the letter in a local community Facebook group, writing:. I’m a postman…earlier today I emptied the red pillar box… and there was a letter in a child’s handwriting addressed to their dad in heaven, cloud 9. I’m trying to find the parents of the child as I would like to reach out to them and with their permission sort out a little something for the child. I myself lost my dad last year and as an adult found it hard so I can only imagine what this child is going through. Please, if anyone has any details then it would be hugely appreciated.
Family Relationshipsmagnoliagazette.com

Father’s Day: Fatherless, America’s Top Domestic Problem

A new powerful new documentary called “The Streets Were My Father” features 3 Chicago men, 2 Hispanics and one Black, who grew up without fathers. All three did hard time for serious offenses, including murder. The film, with no narrator, just lets the men talk. None blames “systemic racism.” All...
Macungie, PATimes News

Salem Bible Church host Father’s Day event

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Salem Bible Church, 8031 Salem Bible Church Road, Macungie, held its annual “Hot Dogs & Hot Rods” car show community event in the church parking lot June 20. The car show was divided into two categories: classic cars, which featured vehicles from 1987 and older, with a focus on hot rods. The second category was newer cars, from 1988 up to the present. This category included tuners and muscle cars. There were 22 classic cars and 18 newer cars in the car show. MAD Dogs Hot Dogs, of Macungie, sold hot dogs, ice cream and water. According to event organizers, about 235 people attended the event. The church offered attendees lawn games and several organized games such as kickball for the children, in addition to free popcorn and water. ABOVE: Winner of the classic car category is Dave DeWalt Jr. with his 1972 Chevy Blazer.
Food & DrinksKankakee Daily Journal

Remembering Mose on Father's Day; lemon-blueberry pound cake recipe

Summer officially has begun. We are having cooler than normal mornings after 2 inches of rain during the weekend. We had a few thunderstorms go through with some trees down in the area. Nothing major compared to other areas nearby. We feel bad for Joe’s cousin, Margaret, and her husband,...
ReligionPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Joe Otto | How about fathers every day

How would you like God, who gave you life, to then say, “Good-bye, you’re now on your own!” That’s what is happening in families across America – not with God, but with fathers who abandon their marriages and families. God made husband and wife to become one, and the family...
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

On This Day: 12 July 1995

In 1995, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant , formerly of Led Zeppelin, reunited for the British leg of the band’s world tour in Glasgow. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a912585327924b2f98be513ca3a94174.
Musickmuw.org

Night Train July Feature – Dr. Billy Taylor + Duke, Leroy Vinnegar, Bastille Day & Dorothy Fields

It’s Duke Deluxe tonight on the Night Train as the show celebrates the birthday of saxophone great Paul Gonsalves with music he did with the Ellington orchestra and with Duke alum Johnny Hodges, along with Ellington compositions performed by July featured artist Billy Taylor, on new albums from Singapore pianist Jeremy Monteiro, saxophonist Brent Jenson, and the Mark Masters Ensemble, and in an Ellington special in hour two of the show.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Top Selling Albums July 1970: Look Back

In July 1970, we heard “Good night, Chet” for the final time as the longtime co-anchor of NBC News’ The Huntley-Brinkley Report, Chet Huntley, retired. The syndicated radio program American Top 40 with host Casey Kasem debuted… on just five stations. The series’ co-creator continued as host until Aug. 6, 1988. (He would later return with the retitled series AT40.)
Texas Statecowboysindians.com

Musical Conversation: Texas Singer Vincent Neil Emerson

East Texas singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson recently released a new LP produced by Americana luminary Rodney Crowell. We recently had the pleasure of chatting with Vincent Neil Emerson, a critically acclaimed East Texas singer whose hard-luck folk tunes show wisdom and perspective not typical of his twenty-something age. Emerson has just released his sophomore, self-titled album, the follow-up to the 2019 debut album Fried Chicken & Evil Women.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Dave McMurray releases ‘Grateful Deadication’

It’s been three years since Dave McMurray released his last album Music Is Life on all platforms and he is back to release a new album with Blue Note Records called Grateful Deadication. McMurray talks about the songs being a reworking of the band the Grateful Dead but in the...
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy