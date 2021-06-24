Cancel
Music

Diplo Releases Track from Upcoming Album, “Don’t Be Afraid” with Damian Lazarus & Jungle [LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiplo just unleashed a sizzling new house track “Don’t Be Afraid,” with Damian Lazarus and Jungle, tapping into a groovy house atmosphere for his Higher Ground label. “Don’t Be Afraid” comes complete with a beautifully shot and choreographed music video directed by J Lloyd of Jungle and Charlie Di Placid. Laced with deep, infectious energy — the song provokes movement, designed to pull listeners to the dance floor.

Diplo
#Music Video#Dance Music#Mad Decent#Damian Lazarus Jungle#Higher Ground
