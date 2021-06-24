Cancel
Transform Podcast #52: Watermark Retirement Communities President David Barnes

By Valerie Arko
 18 days ago

To reach the baby boomers, senior living operators are going to have to offer them something more than engagement. Instead, the baby boomers will want the flexibility to make their own choices about how they live their lives. That’s the belief of Watermark Retirement Communities President David Barnes, and the thesis behind the company’s Elan and Elite collections of luxury senior living communities. In this episode of Transform, learn:

