Transform Podcast #52: Watermark Retirement Communities President David Barnes

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, announced today the appointment of Lisa Mann to its Board of Directors. Lisa brings 25 years of world-class marketing and executive experience in driving revenue growth and shareholder value for brands at all stages, from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar businesses. With a consumer-centric approach, Lisa has held executive leadership positions at Pepsico where she served as President of Global Nutrition Group (+$7bn business), EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at KIND working directly with the Founder that translated into becoming the the fastest growing US snack company, and more than 15 years at Kraft Foods/Mondelez International. She has been recognized by Advertising Age’s “Women to Watch” and AdWeek’s Brand Genius Award. Lisa is currently the Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Raines International and holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Tufts University.