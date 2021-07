U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District has announced the results of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. This year’s winner is Vy Pham, a senior at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, for her submission “March for Life,” which Fischbach said “beautifully encapsulates an issue that is deeply personal to so many.” Pham’s piece will be displayed for one year in the tunnel from the U.S. Capitol to the Cannon House Office Building, where it will be viewed by thousands of visitors, tourists, staff, and distinguished Members of Congress.