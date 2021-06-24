Cancel
Sunta Moon – For You I Would Stay The Night

By Nick Watts
Your EDM
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne to keep an eye on for the rest of this year and beyond has to be Sunta Moon. She is in the spotlight this week with her second single to date, the chilled ‘For You I Would Stay The Night’. This succeeds her debut ‘Reality’ and features production from Eddie Boy.

