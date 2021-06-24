Skrillex & J Balvin Have A Collab Coming According To NYC Hoverboarder

Over the last few years, Hasbro has started doing special licensed Transformers toys that fall outside of the regular lines, which are usually tied to whatever TV show or movie is out at the time. Instead, these toys are robots that convert (not “transform,” as per Hasbro’s official style) into things from other TV shows or movies, like the Back To The Future DeLorean, the Blackbird from the X-Men cartoon, and (just announced this week) a dinosaur and Ford Explorer from Jurassic Park. Today, Hasbro revealed another mash-up toy, but rather than a tie-in with a movie, it’s a tie-in with a real guy: J Balvin, who evidently has now reached a level of fame where he can just call up Hasbro and have somebody make him into a Transformer.