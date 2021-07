As I grow older there is a prayer of the Psalmist that means much to me --- “Teach us to make the most of our time” (Psalm 90:12). These words are part of a meditation on the brevity and the frailty of life. They are set against the backdrop of the timelessness of God. Psalm 90 begins by saying God has always been --- “before the mountains --- the earth --- the world, you are God without beginning or end” (verse 2). God is from everlasting to everlasting!