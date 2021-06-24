Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

'It's A Terrible, Terrible Nightmare': At Least 51 Missing After Horrific Building Collapse At Condo In Surfside, Florida

By Alexandra Stone
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 18 days ago

Horror struck the residents of a sleepy condo building in Surfside, Florida on Thursday morning.

Article continues below advertisement

According to PEOPLE, the previous vice-mayor of the city, Barry Cohen, and his wife were quite literally shaken awake from their home on the third floor by the shuddering building and a sound that he described as "a bang that just kept on going."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTKjk_0aeRL1V300
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

VANESSA BRYANT PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE DAUGHTER GIANNA BRYANT — 'GOD I MISS YOU'

Despite their desperate attempts to escape, the stairs and doorways needed to leave the building were blocked. They were unable to get out of the collapsing condo until rescue arrived. Thankfully, Cohen, his wife, and other neighbors were able to be saved, plucked from their balconies by fire rescue teams, but not everyone in the building was as lucky.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb5jP_0aeRL1V300
Source: MEGA

Rachel Johnson, the communications director to the Surfside mayor commented on the many residents of the condo that have yet to be accounted for saying, "We don't have an official count."

Article continues below advertisement

While the outlet stated that 51 residents were still missing, other sources say anywhere from 50 to upwards of 99 people could still be in building.

Meanwhile, the Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer noted that while rescue teams have dogs assisting in the search amongst the rubble of the once proud building, "They aren’t turning up very much. No one is celebrating anyone being pulled out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2JgQ_0aeRL1V300
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Miami Herald, the condo was undergoing renovations to the roof as well as safety recertification at the time of its collapse, but nothing had been said outright to the residents to imply that the integrity of the structure was seriously in question.

"The residents that I talked to were not aware that there was some kind of problem or issue that would cause something like this," Salzhauer said in regards to the recertification and renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZHgN_0aeRL1V300
Source: MEGA

In addition to thanking the first responders currently assisting in search and rescue attempts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis assured the public watching on television that the damage is considerably worse in person. "It is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

6K+
Followers
569
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Cohen
Person
Rachel Johnson
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Search And Rescue#Accident#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Surfside, FLHuffingtonPost

Missing Woman Made Ominous Phone Call Before Miami Collapse

A resident missing in the Surfside apartment collapse told her son the building was making loud “creaking noises” a day earlier, he said. “She just told me she had woken up around 3, 4 in the morning and had heard like some creaking noises,” her son, Pablo Rodriguez, told CNN on Thursday after part of the 12-story building tumbled to the ground. “They were loud enough to wake her.”
Surfside, FLHuffingtonPost

Mysterious Phone Calls From Miami Condo Rubble Puzzle Family

More than a dozen phone calls from a couple missing in the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse have created a mystery for their relatives. Arnie and Myriam Notkin have not been heard from since Thursday’s disaster that killed at least nine people and left 150 missing. Or have they?. Their grandson,...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Newly obtained video captures the moment Florida building collapsed

Newly released video footage of the Miami-area condo building collapse early Thursday shows the moments when roughly 55 of the more than 130 units tumbled to the ground. The video, obtained by a nearby surveillance camera and shared on Twitter by local Fox Sports radio anchor Andy Slater, show the collapse of a huge section of the building in the town of Surfside, resulting in massive amounts of debris and smoke.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
Real Estatewhdh.com

Experts get 1st clues on what may have caused condo collapse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Some of the concrete columns were cracked. The parking garage was frequently flooded with corrosive saltwater. And the roof was undergoing repairs, with crews pounding on the tower from above for weeks. Officials don’t yet know whether any — or all — of those factors...
Surfside, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Surfside condo collapse: 86 dead, but 11 others confirmed safe

SURFSIDE – Seven more victims from the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse were added to the number of fatalities Saturday, but 11 others previously unaccounted for were confirmed to be safe, officials said. As a result, the number of possible fatalities — which officials term people "potentially unaccounted for" —...
Surfside, FLPosted by
Forbes

Miami Condo Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 86

At least 86 people are now confirmed dead while dozens still remain missing at the site of a condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, officials said Saturday, as the search and rescue effort has officially shifted to a recovery operation. Key Facts. Ray Jadallah, the chief of operations for the Miami-Dade...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Mother, daughter 'should not be alive' after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A mother and daughter who paramedics said “should not be alive” after what they went through during the condo tower collapse are on the long road to recovery, a relative said Friday. But the husband and father who lived with them remained among the missing after crews...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy