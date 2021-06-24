'I've Had A Great Run': Cynthia Bailey Admits 'This Could Be My Last Season' Of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Cynthia Bailey became a household name after she joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011. However, after more than a decade, she may be ready to turn in her peach. The 54-year-old recently sparked speculation that she was exiting the reality series after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she removed “RHOA” from her Instagram bio. However, Bailey says don’t read too much into that specific social media detail. “I removed it a while ago and only because I had my other businesses on there, and [it's] been on for so long I didn’t think it needed to be there. I didn’t really think anything of it,” the former model tells OK! in an exclusive interview. “But it seemed like people started to focus on it lately, and I’m like, 'Wait a minute, I took that off a while ago.'”