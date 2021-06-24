Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northern Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs and Gleneagle.

