Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomer, or 13 miles north of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Chippewa Falls around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Wissota. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomer, WI
County
Chippewa County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy