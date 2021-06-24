Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomer, or 13 miles north of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Chippewa Falls around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Wissota. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH