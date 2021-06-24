Please welcome Elizabeth Thompson, our newest Report for America corps member
Elizabeth Thompson joins us as a corps member fromReport for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Please help us in welcoming Elizabeth.Report for America journalists are funded in part by readers like you. Report for America will match your donations in support of this work. You can make a tax-deductible donation atnorthcarolinahealthnews.org/donate.www.northcarolinahealthnews.org