Please welcome Elizabeth Thompson, our newest Report for America corps member

North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 18 days ago
Elizabeth Thompson joins us as a corps member fromReport for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Please help us in welcoming Elizabeth.Report for America journalists are funded in part by readers like you. Report for America will match your donations in support of this work. You can make a tax-deductible donation atnorthcarolinahealthnews.org/donate.

North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/
