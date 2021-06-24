Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Calhan, or 30 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calhan and Ramah.

