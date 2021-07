YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The new Ohio operating budget includes more than $5 million for local projects. Much of the funding – $3.5 million – is dedicated toward efforts at America Makes being made in partnership with Eastern Gateway Community College to develop an additive manufacturing training curriculum and programming for middle and high school students and minority and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as to retrain and reskill adult workers, said Andrew Resnick, director of communications and public affairs at America Makes.