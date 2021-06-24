Cancel
Cheshire, CT

Cheshire Town Council weighs plans for new school buildings

By Mariah Melendez, Cheshire Herald staff
Posted by 
Record-Journal
18 days ago
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHESHIRE — The town may be closer to zeroing in on exactly which of the two School Modernization Committee proposals, presented in April, will ultimately receive support. Earlier this month, the Town Council held a special meeting to further discuss committee proposals that lay out the initial phases of a long-term plan to improve school buildings. Of the two, several councilors offered support for the one that calls for two new elementary schools, which would cost the town an estimated $159.4 million.

www.myrecordjournal.com
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
