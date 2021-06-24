Cheshire Town Council weighs plans for new school buildings

CHESHIRE — The town may be closer to zeroing in on exactly which of the two School Modernization Committee proposals, presented in April, will ultimately receive support. Earlier this month, the Town Council held a special meeting to further discuss committee proposals that lay out the initial phases of a long-term plan to improve school buildings. Of the two, several councilors offered support for the one that calls for two new elementary schools, which would cost the town an estimated $159.4 million.