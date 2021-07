All four members of Group B of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament will feel fortunate to have avoided the European and South American powers in the competition. On paper, Group B is the most wide-open of the four pools and each team will believe they have an excellent chance to advance to the quarterfinals. There is only one combined Olympic medal between the four nations (a bronze for South Korea at the London 2012 Games), so the Japan tournament represents a golden opportunity for Group B’s participants to reach unfamiliar heights.