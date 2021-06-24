Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Dangerously hot conditions to impact the northern and central Sacramento Valley .Developing high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will result in region-wide warming. Triple digit heat will return to northern California today with further warming through the weekend. Highs of 105 to 111 degrees are expected. Warm lows in the 70s to around 80 will provide little or no overnight relief. A combination of the very hot afternoons and warm nights will result in a period of high to very high heat risk that will impact the northern and central Sacramento Valley, as well as the adjacent foothills. Consequently, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Saturday through next week Wednesday evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs 105 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Northern and central Sacramento Valley including the cities of Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, and Yuba City as well as the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From 12 PM / Noon PDT Saturday through next week 10 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High to very high heat risk with near-record and possibly record-breaking heat. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast to occur Saturday and Sunday with dangerously hot conditions persisting well into next week.