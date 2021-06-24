Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plano, TX

Say It With Your Chest advocates for and serves Black community

By North Texas Daily
ntdaily.com
 19 days ago

The heat smothered, clinging to her neck, her arms, even to the sweat that pooled under her mask as she shouted into the megaphone. Despite this, a current of electricity ran through the air. From several blocks away, a chorus of car horns surged as traffic congealed. A distant driver might have simply mistaken it for an unfortunate car accident, but upon arriving at the intersection, an entirely different scene unfolded.

www.ntdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
City
Black, TX
City
Plano, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Black Women#Black Community#Food Insecure#Community Care#Racial Injustice#African American#The Veggie Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha man questions Black Lives Matter slogan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Black Lives Matter movement was founded about seven years ago, after George Zimmeran was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed Black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida. The organization has grown into a worldwide movement, most recently after the killing of George Floyd by...
Nashville, TNWSMV

The impact of permitless carry on the black community

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some members of Nashville's black community are worried about the impact permitless carry law will have when it goes into effect on Thursday. According to the Washington Post, black Americans are shot and killed by police at a much higher rate than white Americans. The Middle Tennessee Black Gun Club told News 4 they have been working to ease some of those concerns.
SocietyDaily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist John Sheirer: Signs of hope

After hearing so many conservatives falsely claim that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization and that critical race theory teaches children to hate America, it’s understandable that a sensible person would be offended by a Facebook post demeaning George Floyd’s death. So I was deeply disappointed when a conservative...
Societylasvegasblackimage.com

YOU! HAVE THE POWER | Dr. Ellen Brown

As a political movement, Black Lives Matter has permeated the 2021 political stage and its impact is a definite source of action. Increasingly — in the U.S and around the world — people are taking a closer look at the politics surrounding the growing number of deaths among Black people.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
NBC News

Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Five officers have sued the Silicon Valley city of Palo Alto, saying it allowed the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural with anti-police images that constituted harassment and discrimination against law enforcement. The mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall...
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
PoliticsCBS Austin

NAACP denounces Black Lives Matter Utah's claims American flag is racist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The President of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People Salt Lake City branch, Jeanetta Williams, denounced statements by Utah's Black Lives Matter chapter that the American flag is a symbol of hate. "The NAACP does not agree with that statement and rejects...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Solidarity: all the times Katy Perry advocated for the LGBTQ + community

Long before she became world famous Katy Perry He lived under the designs of his parents, two fervent Christian believers who watched his every step. In her struggle to discover herself in adolescence, the diva had her first kiss with a girl who later inspired the theme “I Kissed a Girl”And with the passage of time it became a LGBTQ + community advocate.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Equity in Action: Discussing White Identity

Minnesota native and St. Thomas Assistant Dean of Students Jesse Langer, PhD, noticed early on in his career that he was treated differently because he was a white male. That awareness came after he moved to New York City, where he worked at Pace University as an academic adviser. “[At...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jason Whitlock calls for 'racist' and 'offensive' George Floyd statues to be torn down: 'Harmful to black people'

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock labeled recently erected statues paying tribute to George Floyd as “racist” and called for the “offensive” statues to be “torn down immediately.”. “The deification of George Floyd harms black people and America,” Whitlock wrote in a Tuesday column. “George Floyd was a victim — of his...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Young Rapper Killed on IG Live

Multiple resources state they witnessed a young rapper by the name of Indian Red Boy as he was killed inside of his car this past Thursday. He also just happened to be having a conversation on Instagram Live when the shots rang out leaving viewers surprised. During the video, he...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Massive Fight Breaks out at Natchitoches Whataburger

The staff working at Whataburger in Natchitoches gave customers in the drive-thru a little more than they ordered. So the rumors are true, people outside of Shreveport-Bossier get in fights too. Today, while enjoying a leisurely stroll down the Facebook newsfeed, I came across quite the shocking video that appears to have taken place earlier today.
Religiondailyrecordnews.com

Messages of Faith: Use your freedom to serve others

Hands down my favorite parts of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” are when King George III (played by Jonathan Groff) sings about the newly freed Americans. The actor’s voice is stunning, his sarcasm is dripping, and the lyrics are hilarious. King George is confident that these rebels in America will be back, that they don’t have any clue what they are doing or how hard it is to lead a nation, and that all their work freeing themselves will end in utter failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy