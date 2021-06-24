My Gene Counsel Selected by Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to Enable Responsible Return of Results for Genome Sequencing Project
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. My Gene Counsel, a digital health company that provides innovative genetic counseling solutions, today announced it is partnering with the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR) on the first Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) Genome Project. Through this partnership, My Gene Counsel will support FPWR in the responsible return of select genetic test results to research participants with PWS who undergo whole genome sequencing.