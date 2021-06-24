StageWood Consortium, Inc. Qualified by SEC for Reg A+ Funding

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.