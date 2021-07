TODAY’S WORD is impresario. Example: The impresario was a cabaret dancer in her youth and still has admirers and good contacts in the field. FRIDAY’S WORD was esoteric. It means intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest. Example: Most of the book was great, filled with lively action, but every now and then it was hard to keep interested when it veered off into esoteric directions.