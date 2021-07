Rick Itzkowich is a Vistage Chair, CEO of three manufacturing firms, author of "The Referral Playbook" and creator of marketing products. What's a CEO to do? Between national news' U.S. labor statistics and nonstop national business articles on the importance of a company's employee retention rate, who has a Golden Ticket to get into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory? There are so many "how to keep top performers" suggestions in the mix right now; I want to take a drone perspective on the topic. As the CEO of three manufacturing firms, our retention practice guidelines include: