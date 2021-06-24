Indiana Dad Saves Daughter’s Life With CPR He Learned From “The Office”

One of my favorite things about downtown Evansville is how the area is constantly growing. I started working for Townsquare Media (the company that owns 103 GBF) in 2010, and our location has been in the downtown area since before I began here. I love getting to work downtown, but it's truly amazing how much downtown has changed over the years. I've watched the Main Street Walkway grow, and I've seen plenty of businesses open over the last 11 years of working down here. I'm excited for this new addition coming to downtown Evansville as it's one we don't have down here yet, a bookstore.