Spike in new cases due to COVID-19 Delta in Missouri apparently spilling into Oklahoma

TULSA — In a briefing for reporters Thursday, OU Health Chief Covid Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler sounded the alarm right at the beginning.

“I want to get across one important message today, and that is that cases are going up in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said. “They’ve gone up actually substantially over the past three weeks. I want to highlight that, because I don’t think I’m hearing enough about the fairly substantial rise in cases in Oklahoma.”

June 7th, he said, the 7-day rolling average of new cases per day statewide stood at 99. By this week, that number had jumped about 90 percent, to 190 new cases per day.

“To put that into perspective, we were down below a hundred,” Bratzler noted. “So the number is still relatively small, but I think the trend - the rising trend of new cases - is concerning.”

Most of those new cases have occurred in northeast Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro.

That accords with the doctor’s theory that the Delta variant of COVID which has hammered Missouri has likely traveled down I-44 into our state.

Tulsa’s averaging eight cases per 100,000 population per day, while Oklahoma County is only averaging two.

Over the last week, Tulsa saw a little more than three times the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma County.

It’s unclear if it’s actually the Delta variant creating the spike in Oklahoma’s caseload.

While the state created and equipped a brand new lab in Stillwater capable of doing a high volume of testing, it doesn’t appear that it’s actually staffed and running at anywhere near capacity.

“Oklahoma has sequenced 0.18% of the positive tests that we’ve seen coming through on the state level,” according to Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, who spoke during a virtual press briefing conducted Tuesday by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

That, according to the CDC, that puts Oklahoma dead last in the nation for genomic testing of the virus.

Meanwhile, the other factor playing a role, Bratzler said, is the low percentage of Oklahomans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you look at the parts of Missouri that are seeing this huge increase, it’s parts of Missouri where vaccination rates are very low, and that’s similar to what we have in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said.

Quoting the latest statistics from the CDC, Bratzler pointed out that “in Oklahoma, only 53% of Oklahomans have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and only 44 percent have had both doses.”

