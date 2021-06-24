Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Spike in new cases due to COVID-19 Delta in Missouri apparently spilling into Oklahoma

By Russell Mills
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055h9j_0aeRJILj00

TULSA — In a briefing for reporters Thursday, OU Health Chief Covid Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler sounded the alarm right at the beginning.

“I want to get across one important message today, and that is that cases are going up in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said. “They’ve gone up actually substantially over the past three weeks. I want to highlight that, because I don’t think I’m hearing enough about the fairly substantial rise in cases in Oklahoma.”

June 7th, he said, the 7-day rolling average of new cases per day statewide stood at 99. By this week, that number had jumped about 90 percent, to 190 new cases per day.

“To put that into perspective, we were down below a hundred,” Bratzler noted. “So the number is still relatively small, but I think the trend - the rising trend of new cases - is concerning.”

Most of those new cases have occurred in northeast Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro.

That accords with the doctor’s theory that the Delta variant of COVID which has hammered Missouri has likely traveled down I-44 into our state.

Tulsa’s averaging eight cases per 100,000 population per day, while Oklahoma County is only averaging two.

Over the last week, Tulsa saw a little more than three times the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma County.

It’s unclear if it’s actually the Delta variant creating the spike in Oklahoma’s caseload.

While the state created and equipped a brand new lab in Stillwater capable of doing a high volume of testing, it doesn’t appear that it’s actually staffed and running at anywhere near capacity.

“Oklahoma has sequenced 0.18% of the positive tests that we’ve seen coming through on the state level,” according to Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, who spoke during a virtual press briefing conducted Tuesday by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

That, according to the CDC, that puts Oklahoma dead last in the nation for genomic testing of the virus.

Meanwhile, the other factor playing a role, Bratzler said, is the low percentage of Oklahomans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you look at the parts of Missouri that are seeing this huge increase, it’s parts of Missouri where vaccination rates are very low, and that’s similar to what we have in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said.

Quoting the latest statistics from the CDC, Bratzler pointed out that “in Oklahoma, only 53% of Oklahomans have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and only 44 percent have had both doses.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
State
Missouri State
City
Stillwater, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Ou Health#Cdc#Oklahomans#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOR

7 Missourians charged for interfering in northeast Oklahoma murder case

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven Missourian suspects have been charged with interfering in a northeast Oklahoma murder case. Officials say Chloe Stith, Ariel Divine, David Morris, Breanna Sloan, Morgan Bowman, Sarah Humbard, and Megan Detherage are connected to the disappearance of Jolene Walker, who is a member of the Osage Nation.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Charleston, WVWVNews

New case of COVID-19 Delta variant identified in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A fifth confirmed case of the delta variant of COVID-19 was identified in the Mountain State, according to Monday reporting by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The new case was found in McDowell County, according to the DHHR website’s COVID-19 dashboard as...
Oklahoma StateWPTV

Building collapses in Oklahoma for unknown reasons

Several roads in downtown Eufaula, Oklahoma were closed Thursday morning after a building collapsed overnight. You can see the building is completely caved in and some of the rubble is lying on the road and sidewalk. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Officials still aren't sure what caused the building to...
Missouri StateNY Daily News

Missouri hospital tells vaccine opponents to ‘shut up’ amid COVID surge

A Missouri hospital is telling opponents of the coronavirus vaccine to “shut up” amid a surge in cases, for which state officials are seeking federal help. “If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death. Shut up,” Steve Edwards, CEO of Springfield’s CoxHealth, tweeted Thursday.
Arkansas StateKATV

5 Arkansans, including 2 teenagers, die in Oklahoma crash

CAMERON, Okla. (AP) — Five northwest Arkansas residents, including two teenagers, were killed in a head-on collision in eastern Oklahoma near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. The five died Friday in the collision on State Highway 112 near Cameron, about 170 miles (274 kilometers)...
Oklahoma StateKTUL

COVID hospitalizations triple in parts of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As hospitals treat double or triple the number of patients they saw a month ago for COVID-19, doctors call for people to get vaccinated before they become another patient. "We are certainly willing to test anyone that requests a test and a lot of testing is...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Virus hits Arkansas mom-to-be fast, hard

Looking forward to the birth of their first child, Ashton Reed and her husband never expected what seemed like a common cold to make their lives a living hell. Mere days after the expectant 25-year-old from Star City tested positive for covid-19, Reed in May landed in the intensive care unit at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

State sees 686-case spike in covid-19

The state's count of covid-19 cases rose by 686 Wednesday -- marking the biggest spike since Feb. 25, when 726 new cases were reported, and prompting the state epidemiologist to warn of an impending second wave of record-breaking cases and deaths. "The high number of cases today makes it clear...

Comments / 8

Community Policy