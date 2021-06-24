CoachHub Named "Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year" in 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Enterprises around the world have been strengthening international collaboration in order to boost economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Leveraging the innovations, resources and advantages of both parties, Tencent Cloud today announced its strategic alliance with globally renowned Boston Consulting Group (BCG), carrying out cooperation in a range of areas, including finance and retail, to help enterprises in their digital transformation. In the future, the cooperation will be extended to Asia Pacific and around the world to jointly explore the development of localized digital solutions.