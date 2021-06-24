Cancel
A Low-Cost Lighting Technique for More Controllable and Dynamic Shots

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes all it takes to bring a shoot to the “next level” is a little DIY work and a couple of cheap accessories. In a recently published video, videographer Alex Perri goes over how he used an affordable light shaping modifier along with duct tape and cardboard to create some iconic film-noir looks for a short film he produced for fun at home.

petapixel.com
