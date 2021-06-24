Blue Jays' George Springer: Sits after two straight starts

When the Blue Jays signed George Springer to a massive six-year contact, it was at the time to be the leadoff hitter for the club. Over his 795 game career with the Houston Astros, Springer batted first in 603 of those games. When he came back from his first injury earlier this season, Springer batted first in the lineup for four games, however, he landed back on the injured list (IL). After his most recent stint on the IL he has been moved to the fifth spot. The question now is, how does he get back to the leadoff position? The short answer is, there is nothing he can to make it happen.